Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Kuno National Park: Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' Gives Birth to Three Cubs

This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to three healthy cubs.

Manisha Roy
Namibian Cheetah JWALA
Namibian Cheetah named Jwala gave birth to three cubs | Image:X/@byadavbjp
Bhopal: The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is elated with the addition of three new members to its existing numbers to the spotted cats after a Namibian Cheetah named Jwala gave birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to three healthy cubs.  

“Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…”, wrote Union Environment and Forest Minister, while sharing a video of cubs on X.

In September last year, Project Cheetah, which was initiated to reestablish and revitalize the big cat population in India, finished a year. There are currently 23 spotted cats in all, including the three newborn cubs. However, three of the four cubs born to "Jwala," a different Namibian cheetah, in May of last year passed away shortly after they were born. Since the project's start, six more Cheetah who were introduced at Kuno have passed away, bringing the total to nine. Kuno National Park therefore welcomed fresh visitors after a long period.
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:43 IST

