Updated April 30th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured in Flash Floods, Landslides in Kupwara
At least five were killed and several others were injured due to landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kupwara: At least five were killed and several were injured in landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Hundreds of residents evacuated and several homes were damaged.
This development comes as heavy rain and landslides hit several hilly districts in Kashmir including Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban.
Advertisement
On Monday, April 29, the Srinagar-Jammu was closed after it was hit by landslides at multiple places in the Ramban district.
The Jammu and Kashmir officials said that the timely evacuation saved lives in flood-hit areas.
Floods in Jammu and Kashmir damaged several major infrastructures in the district including the Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge, Shatmuqam Bridge, Sohipora-Hayhama Bridge, Farkyan Bridge, two rural development department buildings at Kupwara.
Advertisement
Published April 30th, 2024 at 13:09 IST