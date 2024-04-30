Advertisement

Kupwara: At least five were killed and several were injured in landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Hundreds of residents evacuated and several homes were damaged.

This development comes as heavy rain and landslides hit several hilly districts in Kashmir including Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

Advertisement

On Monday, April 29, the Srinagar-Jammu was closed after it was hit by landslides at multiple places in the Ramban district.

#WATCH | Roads and buildings damaged in flash floods in J&K's Kupwara due to sudden heavy rains in the area pic.twitter.com/wRjcXQoa1Y — ANI (@ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir officials said that the timely evacuation saved lives in flood-hit areas.

Floods in Jammu and Kashmir damaged several major infrastructures in the district including the Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge, Shatmuqam Bridge, Sohipora-Hayhama Bridge, Farkyan Bridge, two rural development department buildings at Kupwara.