Updated July 20th, 2021 at 12:48 IST

Labour Ministry defends govt's initiatives to lower unemployment rate in Parliament

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's National Statistical Office conducts an annual Periodic Labour Force Survey on employment.

Reported by: Srishti Goel
Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday, July 19, announced that in the April-June quarter of 2020, India's unemployment rate in urban areas was 20.8%, during which time the country was under a two-month statewide lockdown to prevent the spread of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey, saying that the only way to get a complete picture of employment is to look at survey data for the entire year, which includes both rural and urban areas.

Unemployment rate

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, conducts an annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) on employment and unemployment. According to the PLFS Quarterly Bulletin April-June 2020, the quarterly unemployment rate (in percent) in urban areas for persons aged 15 and above in the country to the extent available for the quarters ending July-Sept 2019, Oct-Dec 2019, Jan-March 2020, and April-June 2020 were 8.3%, 7.8%, 9.1% and 20.8% respectively, as per Current Weekly Status (CWS). According to the results of the annual PLFS, the unemployment rate for those aged 15 and up on a typical status (principal status + subsidiary status) basis in the country was 6.0% in 2017-18 and 5.8% in 2018-19, respectively.

Government initiative

The Indian government has launched a number of steps to promote job creation in the country. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was started on October 1, 2020, to encourage employers to create new jobs while also providing social security benefits and restoring employment.

EPFO is implementing a scheme that aims to relieve companies' financial burdens and encourage them to hire additional workers. For new employees whose monthly wage is less than Rs. 15,000/- per month, the Government of India is providing, for a period of two years, both the employees' share (12% of wages) and the employers' share (12% of wages) of contribution or only the employees' share of contribution, depending on the employment strength of EPFO registered establishments. New employees covered by the plan include individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not join any EPF-covered establishment before September 30, 2020.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY)

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the Government of India has contributed both a 12% employer and a 12% employee share of the wage to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), totalling 24% of the wage for the wage month from March to August 2020 for establishments with 100 employees and 90% of those employees earning less than Rs. 15000/-. During the post-COVID period, this has aided in the provision of jobs at EPFO-registered establishments.

PM-SVANidhi Scheme

The PM-SVANidhi Scheme has provided street vendors with a collateral-free working capital loan of up to Rs.10,000/- for a one-year term to help them relaunch their enterprises during the post-Covid period.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)

The government is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) to facilitate self-employment, among other things. PMMY provides micro/small business companies and individuals with collateral-free loans up to Rs. 10 lakh to help them start or expand their businesses.

Apart from the above, the government is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes such as the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) run by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), respectively.

Published July 20th, 2021 at 12:48 IST

