Published 22:27 IST, November 10th 2024
Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra Reviews Various Aspects of EPFO
Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement that several significant matters were before the committee for deliberations, recommendations, and approvals.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra reviews various aspects of EPFO | Image: ANI
22:27 IST, November 10th 2024