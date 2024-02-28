Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 12:43 IST

Labourer's charred body found in Narela

Labourer's charred body found in Narela

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A charred body of a labourer was found on Sunday at a field in Outer Delhi's Narela where he used to work for the last six years, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kailash, 50, resident of Gonda in Jharkhand, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, " A PCR call was received at 6 am regarding a labourer brunt to death at fileds of a person named Sunit Dutt, resident of Narela. When our staff reached the spot, they found a charred body of the labourer. The body was removed and taken for post mortem examination." The police said they are looking for CCTV cameras, if any installed at or near the crime scene to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of crime.

All angles are being probed including that of a personal enmity to establish the exact motive behind the crime, they added. PTI AMP RCJ RCJ

Published April 24th, 2022 at 12:43 IST

