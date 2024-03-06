×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 6th, 2022 at 16:46 IST

Ladakh records 16 fresh cases of COVID-19

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,960 on Saturday after 16 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
COVID-19
Image: PTI/Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,960 on Saturday after 16 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities due to COVID-19 since its outbreak in 2020.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest deaths at 168, followed by Kargil at 60, they said.

A total of 3,374 people were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and 16 of them – 12 in Leh and four in Kargil – tested positive for the infection, the officials said.

Two people were discharged in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the union territory's total number of recoveries stands at 28,635, the officials said. PTI TAS RDT

Advertisement

Published August 6th, 2022 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

3 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

3 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

3 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

8 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

8 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

20 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

20 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

20 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

20 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

20 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

21 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disqualified MLA Resigns From Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Gaami: SS Rajamouli calls Vishwak Sen's Film 'Impossible Dreams'

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. FLY91 receives air operations nod from DGCA

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. 'Development of Bihar Key Focus': PM Modi at Rally in Bihar | LIVE

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Tapas Roy Joins BJP After Quitting As TMC MLA Amid Sandeshkhali Row

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo