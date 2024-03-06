Advertisement

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,960 on Saturday after 16 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities due to COVID-19 since its outbreak in 2020.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest deaths at 168, followed by Kargil at 60, they said.

A total of 3,374 people were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and 16 of them – 12 in Leh and four in Kargil – tested positive for the infection, the officials said.

Two people were discharged in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the union territory's total number of recoveries stands at 28,635, the officials said. PTI TAS RDT