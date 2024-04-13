×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 18:33 IST

Ladakh reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, continuing with the downward trend of new infections, officials said, as the overall tally reached 28,095.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ladakh reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, continuing with the downward trend of new infections, officials said, as the overall tally reached 28,095.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 125 with recovery of 23 more patients in Leh, they said. According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded a total of 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.

The officials said all the 11 fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 123. Kargil, on the other hand, has two active cases.

The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,742, the officials said. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2022 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

8 minutes ago
Two Story House Reaches To Sausalito Floating From Redwood City

Two Storey House

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches WC

15 minutes ago
Delhi man shot in head

Delhi Man Shot

17 minutes ago
YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR

YouTuber Couple Jump to D

17 minutes ago
Shatabdi Train

Summer Special Trains

18 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

18 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

24 minutes ago
Dune 2

Dune 2 On OTT

25 minutes ago
Ram Lalla

Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak

26 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir backs Starc

34 minutes ago
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin's Charity

34 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

42 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Aavesham poster

Aavesham Box Office

an hour ago
At least one person was killed and several injured when a cable car pod in Turkey hit a pole and burst open.

Cable Car Accident

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Mass Stabbing in Sydney

an hour ago
JNU Students' Union Calls For Strike on Apr 16 Against 'Inaction' in Sexual Harassment Complaint

JNU Students

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. In Another Blow to Congress, Over 400 Workers In Rajasthan Quit Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Ahmedabad's 6-Year-Old Skater Sets World Record for Lowest Limbo Skating

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo