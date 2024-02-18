Advertisement

The COVID-19 active caseload in Ladakh has dipped to 54, while five fresh cases were reported in the union territory taking the tally to 20,588, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

All the five fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh now stands at 54 including 50 in Leh and four in Kargil district.