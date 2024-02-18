Updated September 7th, 2021 at 14:08 IST
Ladakh's active caseload dips to 54
The COVID-19 active caseload in Ladakh has dipped to 54, while five fresh cases were reported in the union territory taking the tally to 20,588, officials said.
Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
All the five fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.
The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh now stands at 54 including 50 in Leh and four in Kargil district.
