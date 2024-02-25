Advertisement

One fresh COVID-19 case pushed Ladakh's tally to 20,601, while the number of active cases in the union territory came down to 34, officials said on Sunday.

No fresh death was reported, they said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Of the 34 active cases in Ladakh, 30 are in Leh and four in Kargil, the officials said.

Six more people, all from Leh, recovered from COVID-19 in the union territory the previous day. With this, the number of recoveries has increased to 20,360, they said. A total of 3,741 people were tested for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil on Saturday, they said.