Published 22:03 IST, November 9th 2024
Ladli Bahna Yojana Aid Will be Gradually Increased to Rs 5,000: MP CM
The state government currently transfers Rs 1,250 per month to bank accounts of women beneficiaries of this scheme, launched ahead of last year's assembly polls
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ladli Bahna Yojana aid will be gradually increased to Rs 5,000, says MP CM | Image: PTI
