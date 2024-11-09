sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ladli Bahna Yojana Aid Will be Gradually Increased to Rs 5,000: MP CM

Published 22:03 IST, November 9th 2024

Ladli Bahna Yojana Aid Will be Gradually Increased to Rs 5,000: MP CM

The state government currently transfers Rs 1,250 per month to bank accounts of women beneficiaries of this scheme, launched ahead of last year's assembly polls

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MP CM’s Stern Action on Tehsildar After Video Shows Her Using Objectionable Words Goes Viral
Ladli Bahna Yojana aid will be gradually increased to Rs 5,000, says MP CM | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:03 IST, November 9th 2024