Published 00:01 IST, August 2nd 2024

Ladli Behna Beneficiaries To Receive Rs 250 Aid As Raksha Bandhan Gift In Madhya Pradesh

All Ladli Behna beneficiaries will receive an additional Rs 250 apart from the Rs 1250 allowance on August 10. MP CM Mohan Yadav called it a 'Rakhi Gift'.