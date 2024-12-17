Ladli Behna Yojana 19th Installment Released: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Status

Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,572 crore on Tuesday as the 19th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, benefiting 1.28 crore recipients.

In an official statement, the government highlighted the launch of two new initiatives on December 11, marking the one-year anniversary of the scheme.

These include the ‘Jan Kalyan Parv,’ running from December 11 to 26, and the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan,’ which will continue until January 26, 2025.

Ladli Behna Yojana: Empowering Women and Improving Family Welfare

Launched in June 2023, the Ladli Behna Yojana is a flagship welfare initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government, designed to promote women’s financial independence and enhance the overall well-being of their families, particularly focusing on the health and nutritional needs of their children.

Under this scheme, eligible women are provided a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 annually. The amount is distributed in monthly instalments of Rs 1,250, which are directly credited to the beneficiary’s bank account linked to their Aadhar number.

This Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures that the funds are transferred securely and efficiently, without the need for intermediaries.

The primary objective of the Ladli Behna Yojana is to support women in managing their financial needs, contributing to their economic empowerment.

Additionally, by providing monetary aid, the scheme also seeks to improve the health and nutritional status of children dependent on these women, ensuring that families in need receive vital support for their children’s development.

This initiative plays a crucial role in the state's efforts to uplift women, reduce economic disparities, and create a more equitable society.

Eligibility for Ladli Behna Yojana Scheme

To apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme, women must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the government of Madhya Pradesh.

Residency Requirement: Applicants must be residents of Madhya Pradesh, as this scheme is exclusively for the women of the state.

Age Criteria:

Women applying for this scheme must be at least 21 years old as of January 1st of the year in which they are applying.

as of of the year in which they are applying. The upper age limit for applicants is 59 years, meaning women must be under 60 years of age when applying.

Marital Status:

The scheme is open to married women , but it also extends to divorced women , widows , and abandoned women .

, but it also extends to , , and . Therefore, women who are no longer married due to divorce, or who have lost their husbands through death, or those abandoned by their spouses, are eligible to apply.

By fulfilling these eligibility criteria, women can access the benefits provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana to support their economic and social well-being.

How to check the status of the amount received?

Here is a detailed guide on how to check the status of the amount received in your bank under the Ladli Behna Yojana:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Open your web browser and go to the official website of Ladli Behna Yojana by entering the URL: https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in in the address bar.

Step 2: Navigate to Application & Payment Status

On the homepage of the website, look for the option labeled “Application & Payment Status.” This is usually prominently displayed on the main page. Click on this option to proceed to the next step.

Step 3: Enter Your Application or Member Number

A new page will load where you need to provide your details. You will be asked to enter your Application Number or the Member’s Overall Number (the number associated with the application). Ensure that you have this number on hand, as you will not be able to proceed without it.

Step 4: Fill in the Captcha Code

To verify that the request is being made by a human, you will be prompted to enter a Captcha Code. This is a security measure to prevent automated systems from accessing the site. Enter the characters shown in the captcha box accurately.

Step 5: Receive and Enter the OTP

Once you’ve entered the captcha, you will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on the mobile number linked to your application. This step is meant to verify your identity. Check your mobile phone for the OTP and enter it in the provided field on the website.

Step 6: Verify OTP

After entering the OTP, you will need to click on the "Verify" button. This ensures that the OTP is correct and allows you to move forward.

Step 7: Check Payment Status

Once the OTP is successfully verified, you will be redirected to a page showing the payment status. To check the details, click the “Search” option. This will display information about whether the payment has been successfully processed and any other relevant details regarding your bank transfer.