Lady Don Zikra Detained In Connection With Seelampur Youth's Alleged Murder

Security personnel deploy at the Seelampur area as locals continue their protest against the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, in New Delhi on Friday. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Locals in Delhi's Seelampur are protesting after a 17-year-old youth was allegedly and brutally murdered on Thursday night. The victim's family and other residents have been protesting in the area and blamed a local gangster who belongs to a particular community for threatening and forcing Hindus to migrate from the area.

The Delhi Police has now detained one Zikra, who is known as Lady Don and previously booked under the arms act. According to locals, Zikra was present at the crime scene when the 17-year-old was murdered.

The 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Seelampur on Thursday evening. Victims mother has alleged that the police did not briefed her about the action they were taking and accused cops of allowing the accused to flee the area.

“My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up, they gave threats. We had taken him to the hospital, we had not eaten anything for two days. When my kid came back, he had asked for a samosa and milk and had gone out to get the food. He went out around 7 PM, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed,” victim’s mother said.

Who is Lady Don Zikra?

Lady Don Zikra works as a bouncer for wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba. The victim's family has claimed that Zikra, a local woman known as Lady Don, was present at the crime scene when the 17-year-old youth was killed.

Zikra was previously arrested under the arms act after posting a video with a pistol on social media. The ‘Lady Don’ was residing in a rented accommodation near the victim's house.

According to reports, Zikra leads a gang of 10-12 men whose name are now being linked to the Seelampur youth's alleged killing.