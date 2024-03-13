Lajpat Nagar to G Block-Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha: Govt Approves 2 New Metro Corridors

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. The corridors will connect Lajpat Nagar to G Block in Saket and Inderlok to Indraprastha, with a combined length of approximately 20.762 km.

The total project cost of the two corridors is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies. The new corridor will benefit nearly 2.5 lakh commuters.

The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.