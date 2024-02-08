Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Additional flights to Lakshadweep Announced by Alliance Air- Know Complete Details

The Alliance Air already operates 70-seater aircraft to the Lakshadweep islands daily.

Apoorva Shukla
new flights announced to Lakshadweep
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alliance Air, the only Indian airline operating in Lakshadweep islands, has started additional flights for the islands as the demand has surged. Reports said that the decision has been taken due to a surge in the number of passengers willing to visit the Lakshadweep islands after PM Modi visited the island, which led to unrest in Maldivian political space. 

The Alliance Air already operates 70-seater aircraft to the Lakshadweep islands daily. Alliance Air operates between Kochi in Kerala and Agatti island, which has a regional airport serving Lakshadweep. The airlines said that flights are running in full capacity and all tickets have been booked till March this year. 

Additional flights to Lakshadweep to run on these days 

A senior official of Alliance Air informed that the additional flights will operate two days a week i.e on Sunday and Wednesday. "We are getting lots of queries on phone and social media regarding tickets. Following to the huge demand for tickets, an additional flight has been added to the route. If required frequency of the flight will be increased," the airlines said.

Focus shifts to Lakshadweep after PM’s visit 

India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep came into the spotlight after Prime Minister Modi shared delightful images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 22 and called for harnessing beach tourism in the island cluster. PM Modi made the ‘Vocal for Local’ call. 

Maldivian ministers, who were later suspended made a mockery and passed on disrespectful comments for PM Modi, leading to a social media boycott call from Indians in the form of ‘#BotcottMaldives’. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

