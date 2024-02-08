Advertisement

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the burgeoning potential of Lakshadweep as a tourism hotspot, stating, "Lakshadweep has huge potential from the tourism point of view." Additionally, the Minister highlighted the probability of Lakshadweep’s current airport at Agatti getting a facelift or a new airport for better flight connectivity.

View of Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep. | Image: X

Urging countrymen to explore the scenic Union Territory, he highlighted the need for enhanced air connectivity, asserting that ‘everything is in Lakshadweep.’

Advertisement

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the archipelago, he shared captivating glimpses of the picturesque islands, triggering a surge in interest among people. The Prime Minister's photographs showcasing the serene beauty of Lakshadweep garnered widespread attention, elevating the region's profile as a sought-after tourist destination.

1st flight ✈️ landing 🛬 on lakshadweep agatti Island 🏝️🏝️🏝️https://t.co/iicDYHj5K3 pic.twitter.com/mbENncAhZy — Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) January 8, 2024

"Lakshadweep" was the most searched keyword on the Google search engine for two consecutive days following the Prime Minister's visit," revealed reports. PM Modi's posts featuring the azure waters, pristine beaches, and his exhilarating snorkelling experience further propelled interest in the Union Territory. His endorsement of Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination amplified curiosity, with over 50,000 users searching for it on Google.

Expressing his awe at the islands' stunning beauty and the warmth of its people, PM Modi underscored his government's commitment to bolstering Lakshadweep's infrastructure. The Prime Minister outlined plans for futuristic infrastructure development, improved healthcare facilities, robust internet connectivity, and preservation of the region's vibrant local culture.

Advertisement

Highlighting the need for better connectivity, Tourism Minister Reddy emphasised the importance of an airport in Lakshadweep. He acknowledged the existing connectivity from Kerala but stressed the necessity of air connectivity to unlock the Union Territory's full tourism potential.

Agatti Airport's Tarmac.

Lakshadweep will emerge as a significant tourist destination in the near future, Reddy underscored as he urged individuals to become ambassadors for the region, encouraging tourism growth.

Advertisement

The Government's vision for Lakshadweep includes comprehensive development strategies aimed at elevating its tourism appeal and fostering robust infrastructure. The renewed focus on enhancing air connectivity stands as a testament to the efforts to unveil the hidden gem of Lakshadweep to the world.