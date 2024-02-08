English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Lakshadweep Tourism Surge Calls for Better Air Connectivity: Agatti Airport to get a Facelift Soon?

PM Modi's endorsement amplified interest in Lakshadweep tourism, urging enhanced air connectivity for the scenic destination's growth.

Digital Desk
Runway of Agatti Airport
Runway of Agatti Airport | Image:X Agatti Airport
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the burgeoning potential of Lakshadweep as a tourism hotspot, stating, "Lakshadweep has huge potential from the tourism point of view."  Additionally, the Minister highlighted the probability of Lakshadweep’s current airport at Agatti getting a facelift or a new airport for better flight connectivity.

View of Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep. |  Image: X

Urging countrymen to explore the scenic Union Territory, he highlighted the need for enhanced air connectivity, asserting that ‘everything is in Lakshadweep.’

Advertisement

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the archipelago, he shared captivating glimpses of the picturesque islands, triggering a surge in interest among people. The Prime Minister's photographs showcasing the serene beauty of Lakshadweep garnered widespread attention, elevating the region's profile as a sought-after tourist destination.

"Lakshadweep" was the most searched keyword on the Google search engine for two consecutive days following the Prime Minister's visit," revealed reports. PM Modi's posts featuring the azure waters, pristine beaches, and his exhilarating snorkelling experience further propelled interest in the Union Territory. His endorsement of Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination amplified curiosity, with over 50,000 users searching for it on Google.

Expressing his awe at the islands' stunning beauty and the warmth of its people, PM Modi underscored his government's commitment to bolstering Lakshadweep's infrastructure. The Prime Minister outlined plans for futuristic infrastructure development, improved healthcare facilities, robust internet connectivity, and preservation of the region's vibrant local culture.

Advertisement

Highlighting the need for better connectivity, Tourism Minister Reddy emphasised the importance of an airport in Lakshadweep. He acknowledged the existing connectivity from Kerala but stressed the necessity of air connectivity to unlock the Union Territory's full tourism potential.

Agatti Airport's Tarmac.

Lakshadweep will emerge as a significant tourist destination in the near future, Reddy underscored as he urged individuals to become ambassadors for the region, encouraging tourism growth.

Advertisement

The Government's vision for Lakshadweep includes comprehensive development strategies aimed at elevating its tourism appeal and fostering robust infrastructure. The renewed focus on enhancing air connectivity stands as a testament to the efforts to unveil the hidden gem of Lakshadweep to the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News23 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World32 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement