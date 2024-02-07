Advertisement

Srinagar: The famous Clock Tower situated at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar was illuminated in Tricolour ahead of the forthcoming 75th Republic Day.

ANI shared a video of the Clock Tower with the caption, “#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, ahead of #75thRepublicDay”

Advertisement

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, ahead of #75thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/I49REoC1EK — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the Ram Mandir will be marked in history as 'India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage' and as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people's faith but also as a testament to people's enormous trust in the judicial process.

Advertisement

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the President spoke on various issues including the welfare schemes initiated by the government and said it will be a proud day for the nation when it will be among those countries where homelessness "is a rarity".

She also touched on the conflicts that have emerged in several parts of the world and stressed finding a way out in the light of reason.

Advertisement

"When each of the two conflicting sides believes that it is right and the other is wrong, the way out should be found in the light of reason. Unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fuelled passions, leading to relentless violence. There have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and we feel aggrieved over the human suffering," she said.

(with PTI inputs)