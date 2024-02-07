English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Lal Chowk's Iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar Illuminated in Tricolour Ahead of 75th Republic Day

The famous Clock Tower situated at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar was illuminated in Tricolour ahead of the forthcoming 75th Republic Day.

Digital Desk
Lal Chowk's Iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar Illuminated in Tricolour Ahead of 75th Republic Day
Lal Chowk's Iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar Illuminated in Tricolour Ahead of 75th Republic Day | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: The famous Clock Tower situated at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar was illuminated in Tricolour ahead of the forthcoming 75th Republic Day.

ANI shared a video of the Clock Tower with the caption, “#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, ahead of #75thRepublicDay

Advertisement

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, ahead of #75thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/I49REoC1EK

— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the Ram Mandir will be marked in history as 'India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage' and as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people's faith but also as a testament to people's enormous trust in the judicial process.

Advertisement

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the President spoke on various issues including the welfare schemes initiated by the government and said it will be a proud day for the nation when it will be among those countries where homelessness "is a rarity".

She also touched on the conflicts that have emerged in several parts of the world and stressed finding a way out in the light of reason.

Advertisement

"When each of the two conflicting sides believes that it is right and the other is wrong, the way out should be found in the light of reason. Unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fuelled passions, leading to relentless violence. There have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and we feel aggrieved over the human suffering," she said.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement