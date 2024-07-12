sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:19 IST, July 12th 2024

Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Mumbai | WATCH

Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika scheduled at the Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anant Ambani
Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Mumbai | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:15 IST, July 12th 2024