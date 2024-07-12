Published 18:19 IST, July 12th 2024
Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Mumbai | WATCH
Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika scheduled at the Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.
Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Mumbai | Image: X
18:15 IST, July 12th 2024