Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Lalu Yadav's 'Doors Always Open For Nitish' Remark Triggers Buzz In Bihar

Stirring yet another speculation in political circles, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday said his "doors were always open" for Bihar CM Kumar.

Ronit Singh
Lalu Yadav's 'Door Always Open For Nitish' Remark Triggers Buzz In Bihar | Image:ANI/File
  • 2 min read
Patna: Stirring yet another speculation in political circles, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Friday said his "doors were always open" for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his arch-rival who returned to the BJ-led NDA after short-lived alliance with RJD.  

Prasad, who has maintained a stoic silence ever since his party suffered the loss of power as a result of the JD(U) president's volte-face, was responding to queries from journalists.

The two leaders were on Thursday seen warmly shaking hands inside the Vidhan Sabha premises where Prasad, who has stayed mostly indoors since his kidney transplant operation two years ago, had gone to boost the morale of Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, both of whom filed nomination papers as RJD candidates for Rajya Sabha elections.

When Prasad was asked whether the bonhomie indicated that he was still open to rapprochement with Kumar, who has ditched him for the second time, causing his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav to lose the deputy CM's post on both occasions, the RJD supremo replied "let him come back. Then we will see (jab aaenge tab dekha jaaega)".

When pressed further, as to whether the doors were still open for the former ally, Prasad, who has known Kumar since their days as student leaders in the 1970s, replied "these are always open (khula hi rahta hai)".

"Lalu ji says the doors are still open. He should know that the famous padlock of Aligarh has been placed on the doors. Our leader Nitish Kumar has clearly said whenever RJD has shared power with us, it has engaged in corruption. There is no question of going back", asserted JD(U) chief spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar. 

(With Agency Inputs…)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

