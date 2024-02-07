Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Land For Job Scam: Tell Truth and Be Transparent, BJP MP Sushil Modi to Lalu and Family

This comes as the court has issued fresh summons for nine accused individuals, including Rabri Devi and Misa Yadav, to appear on February 9.

Tanisha Rajput
Sushil Modi on Lalu Family
Sushil also took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav and urged them to provide factual responses rather than resorting to political statements. | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: In response to recent developments in the land-for-job case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi called out the former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, to tell the truth about taking land in exchange for jobs.

Taking to X, Sushil said, "Lalu Prasad should tell the truth about taking land in exchange for job. Special court summons 9 accused including Rabri, Misa."

Sushil also took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav and the Yadav them to provide factual responses rather than resorting to political statements.

The MP also emphasised the need for transparency in revealing the connection between Tejashwi Yadav and the ownership of his Rs 150 crore property in New Friends Colony, Delhi (D-1088).

Drawing attention to the land transaction, the post also highlighted that Modi called for an explanation regarding 'Amit Katyal' and his company's acquisition of land from individuals who secured jobs in the Railways.

He further asserted that the law is tightening its grip on the family, particularly after the arrest of Katyal. He also shed light on Katyal's past involvement in establishing a liquor factory during Rabri Devi's government, noting that all shares of his company were subsequently sold to Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi for a mere Rs 1 lakh.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

