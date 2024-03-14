Landmark Move: Maharashtra to Construct First State Bhawan in Kashmir, Say Reports | Details Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Maharashtra is set to make history by becoming the first Indian state to purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to develop a dedicated tourist facility. Reports in a leading daily claimed that plans are underway to construct Maharashtra Bhawan in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Moreover, reports claimed that the Maharashtra Bhawan is slated to be built on 2.5 acres of land in Ichgam, located near the Srinagar airport. The Jammu and Kashmir government has given its approval for the transfer of land to the Maharashtra government at a cost of ₹8.16 crore.



Following Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the Union Territory in June last year, where he held discussions with Governor Manoj Sinha, the process to purchase land was set in motion.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370, only permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir had the privilege to purchase land in the region. However, the government had the authority to lease land for up to 99 years to industries and individuals from outside the state. This legal framework underwent significant changes following the abrogation, leading to new opportunities for land acquisition and development projects in the Union Territory.



In a recent budget speech, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that the state government is undertaking the construction of two Maharashtra Bhawans in Srinagar and Ayodhya, aimed at providing enhanced facilities for tourists and devotees. The government has allocated ₹77 crore for the construction of these two Bhawans.

“It has been decided to construct 'Maharashtra Bhavan' at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya to provide better and safer facilities to the tourists and devotees of the State at reasonable rates. In both these places, the respective State Governments have provided land at prime locations for which a provision of Rs. 77 crores is proposed,” Pawar had said.