Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 19:21 IST

Landslides in 20 spots affect traffic movement on key Arunachal road

Two days of heavy monsoon rain led to massive landslides at more than 20 locations along the vital Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in western Arunachal Pradesh, severely affecting movement of vehicular traffic, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two days of heavy monsoon rain led to massive landslides at more than 20 locations along the vital Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in western Arunachal Pradesh, severely affecting movement of vehicular traffic, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported due to the landslides which occurred in West Kameng district following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

A vast stretch of the road between Sessa and Nechiphu areas was damaged by the landslide, due to which a large number of commuters were stranded on both ends, the BRO official said.

On receiving the information of landslides, the organisation mobilised men and machinery and started work on a war footing to restore connectivity by filling the breaches and clearing debris, BRO commander Col Anil Kotial said.

The stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas from Saturday night while restoration works continued till Sunday, he said.

The BCT Road connects three districts - East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang. 

Advertisement

Published September 19th, 2021 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

14 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

17 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Ties The Knot With Vikas Parashar

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Man Rapes Navi Mumbai Woman for Over Two Years, Booked

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo