sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Landslides: Kerala Govt Warns Against 'Condemnable' Loan Repayment Demands

Published 15:10 IST, August 7th 2024

Landslides: Kerala Govt Warns Against 'Condemnable' Loan Repayment Demands

Kerala's government condemned private financial institutions pressuring landslide survivors in Wayanad to repay loans. Officials warned of stern actions if the

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala's government condemned private financial institutions pressuring landslide survivors in Wayanad to repay loans.
Kerala's government condemned private financial institutions pressuring landslide survivors in Wayanad to repay loans. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:10 IST, August 7th 2024