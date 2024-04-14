×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Lapses in Haryana Accident That Left 6 Dead Revealed: School Open on Eid, Bus Certificate Expired

As the investigation delves into the root causes of the tragedy, alarming revelations surface, painting a picture of negligence and regulatory failures.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Haryana School bus accident
Mahendragarh: Tragedy struck near Unhani village in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on April 11, shattering the lives of families and sending shockwaves across the nation, as a school bus belonging to a private institution overturned, claiming the lives of six innocent children and leaving 15 others injured. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded on the occassion of Eid. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deepest condolences, expressing solidarity with the grieving families and urging for the swift recovery of the injured. "The bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their children in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured children," PM Modi shared on social media.

Principal Among 3 Arrested 

Following the tragic school bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana, authorities have arrested the principal of the school, along with two others, in connection with the incident. The bus overturned, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of six children. Among those apprehended is the principal of the school, whose responsibility for the safety of the children aboard the bus is under scrutiny. Additionally, the driver, who was allegedly intoxicated and fled the scene just before the bus collided with a tree, has been taken into custody. Furthermore, the secretary of the trust who runs the school has also been arrested.

4-Member Probe Panel Formed

A four-member team has been constituted to probe the tragic incident. 

Alarming revelations paints a picture of negligence 

As the investigation delves into the root causes of the tragedy, alarming revelations surface, painting a picture of negligence and regulatory failures. 

Eyewitnesses allege the driver was intoxicated, fueling outrage and demands for accountability. 

Hours after a school bus with two of his grandchildren met with an accident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Thursday morning, Hanuman Singh was enraged. “The school authorities are equally responsible for this,” Singh said, adding that the school authorities were aware that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Moreover, it came to light that the ill-fated bus had been operating with an expired fitness certificate, dating back six years to 2018, exposing a glaring lapse in safety standards.

Further compounding the tragedy, questions emerged regarding the school's decision to remain open on Eid-ul-Fitr, a declared holiday. Education Minister Seema Trikha underscored the gravity of this oversight, issuing show-cause notices to the school and others that disregarded the holiday declaration.

Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Secretary of Road and Transport Authority, faced immediate suspension for failing in his duty to enforce compliance.

State transport minister Aseem Goel ordered a statewide audit of school vehicles, condemning the negligence displayed by school authorities and vowing a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Goel said the bus involved in the accident was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities. "We had challaned the bus for ₹15,500 due to a lack of documents, but clearly, a lapse of the school authorities has been found," Goel said.

Villagers had stopped drunk driver: Kin of injured students 

According to media reports, enraged Hanuman Singh whose granddaughters were among the 40 students of GRL School who were in the bus when it overturned said that at Kheri Talwana, villagers halted the bus upon noticing the intoxicated and reckless driving of the driver.

“At Kheri Talwana, the bus was stopped by a few villagers who saw that the driver was drunk and driving rashly. They took the keys out of the ignition. They returned it after the school staff on the bus made them. Around 6 km away from the village, the accident took place,” reportedly said Singh. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

