  • ‘Large Parts of World Cannot Be Left Behind’: EAM Jaishankar Calls For More Representative UN

Published 01:40 IST, September 29th 2024

‘Large Parts of World Cannot Be Left Behind’: EAM Jaishankar Calls For More Representative UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that today world needs a United Nations that is more representative, pluralistic, and fit-for-purpose.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
EAM Jaishankar calls for more representative and fit-for-purpose UN in his UNGA address
23:29 IST, September 28th 2024