Jammu & Kashmir: In a sudden turn of events, South Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region are now in the icy clutches of an extraordinary cold wave, breaking previous temperature records and heralding an unyielding winter challenge.



According to independent forecaster Faizan Arif, "Larnoo in Kokernag, South Kashmir, emerges as the epicenter of an unprecedented bone-chilling phenomenon, with temperatures plunging to an all-time low of -17.7 degrees Celsius,".



Meanwhile, Qazigund is grappling with a chilling -9.4degree Celsius on Friday, marking a significant departure from the past. This frigid spell smashes records set on February 13, 2008, at -12.2 degrees Celsius, etching its place in history as the region's coldest in the last 16 years.



Batote experiences an exceptionally cold day, with today's temperature hitting a bone-chilling -3.8 degrees Celsius.



"This shatters the previous record of -4.0 degrees Celsius set on February 9, 2008, and plunges the town into the grip of the lowest temperature witnessed in the last 16 years," Faizan informs.



The cold wave intensifies, keeping Batote residents on edge



Meanwhile, Banihal rewrites the temperature history books with a chilling -6.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the records set on February 9, 2008, when it was -7.7 degrees Celsius.



The prevailing cold snap leaves an indelible mark on the region, establishing itself as the lowest temperature recorded in the past 16 years.



Bhaderwah is not immune to the bone-chilling phenomenon gripping the region, as today's temperature hits a chilling -5.2 degrees Celsius.



The departure from the previous record of -7.8 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2008, marks a significant freeze for the town. Bhaderwah now joins others in grappling with the lowest temperatures experienced in the last 16 years.



On Friday, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir improved as the minimum temperatures in the Valley plummeted significantly. Srinagar experienced a low of minus 0.3, Gulmarg reached minus 12, Pahalgam registered minus 11.9, and Sonamarg dropped to minus 15.1.



In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 9.4, and Kargil recorded minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu city and Katra both reported 5.7 degrees, Batote dipped to minus 3.8, Bhaderwah reached minus 5.2, and Banihal recorded minus 6.8 as the minimum temperature.



Authorities issue a strong advisory, urging citizens to take essential precautions for their safety in these harsh weather conditions.