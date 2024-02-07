WATCH: Laser Light Show Featuring Lord Ram Illuminates Ram Temple

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Amid the ‘deepotsav’ illuminating Ayodhya, a laser and light show depicting Lord Ram was also held which increased the zeal among the devotees and guests came to Ayodhya.

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony of Ram Lalla, the laser and light show enhanced the allure and grandeur of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The dark sky above the Ram Temple was illuminated by the bright lights of the laser and light show in shades of green, purple, and pink.

The images of Lord Ram on the carved walls of the renowned temple were displayed with a laser and light show.

The Ramayana scenes that were exhibited in the light and sound performance elevated the devotees' enthusiasm to a whole new level.

Hours back ‘diyas’ were lit at the ghats of Saryu river where Lord Ram left this world after fulfilling his purpose.

The earthen lamps were lit after Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol which was done by PM Narendra Modi between 12:05 to 12:55 pm.

The Pran Pratishtha ritual of the idol was performed during the Abhijit Muhurat which lasted 84 seconds. Accompanying PM Modi and the priests guiding him in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple were UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

