×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Lashkar Terror Module, Planning Major Strike, Busted in J&K's Rajouri

The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In its continued fight against terror operations in the Valley, the Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in the Rajouri district of Jammu, and detained several individuals linked to the terrorist outfit. The exact number of arrests made, however, remains undisclosed.

Sources privy to the matter told Republic that the module was busted yesterday by a special team that was sent from Jammu to carry out specific operation in the area, which led to this major success of busting a Lashkar hideout in the region.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news story. More detail are awaited)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a few seconds ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

3 minutes ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

3 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

4 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

11 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

13 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

15 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

18 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

20 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

21 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

22 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

22 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

24 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

26 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

29 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo