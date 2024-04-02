The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit. | Image: Republic

Jammu: In its continued fight against terror operations in the Valley, the Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in the Rajouri district of Jammu, and detained several individuals linked to the terrorist outfit. The exact number of arrests made, however, remains undisclosed.

Sources privy to the matter told Republic that the module was busted yesterday by a special team that was sent from Jammu to carry out specific operation in the area, which led to this major success of busting a Lashkar hideout in the region.

(This is a breaking news story. More detail are awaited)