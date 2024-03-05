Advertisement

Noida, Apr 29 (PTI) Police personnel patrolled across Noida and Greater Noida even as drones were deployed to monitor the situation on the last Friday prayers ahead of Eid, officials said.

With heightened security and patrolling, more than two thousand suspicious people were also checked by the police and challans issued to 63 of them for creating nuisance, the officials said. A Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said that the 'Alvida Jumma' prayers were held in a peaceful manner across the district. "Adequate number of police personnel were deployed in sensitive, mixed populated areas and surveillance was also done in such areas with the help of drones," the spokesperson said.

Senior level police officers also hit the ground and appealed to all the people to celebrate the upcoming Eid festival peacefully with brotherhood, the official said.

On Thursday evening, the police also carried out patrolling across the district, especially in areas that are sensitive and have mixed population.

"Inspections were held across all police station areas. As many as 2,199 people were checked for suspicious activities like public drinking or drunk driving. 63 of them were found in violation of law and challans issued to them for public nuisance under section 290 of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

Such drives will regularly be conducted now, the spokesperson said. PTI KIS RCJ