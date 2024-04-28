Advertisement

Animals and their relationships are one of the most beautiful things. Often, we have seen animals and humans playing and doing activities with each other. Elephants and humans share the best relationship in terms of understanding, as they are the most intelligent animals. And in that series, a new incident has been added: when an elephant started playing cricket.

A viral video coming from social media platform Reddit has left the internet talking abut it. In this video, an elephant can be seen holding a bat in its trunk and smashing the ball out of the park.

The video shows a man bowling to the elephant and other men fielding. According to the caption of this video, the location of this incident is Kerala. The video opens up with the elephant standing in the middle, one person bowling at him, and the giant animal hitting every bowl without missing any one of them.

Watch the Viral Video:

It was shared with a caption that says, “Elephant playing cricket in Kerala.”

The video has more than 6,000 upvotes and 164 comments.

People’s Reactions in the Comments:

“Some days he plays with the ball. Some days he plays with other players.”

One user gave a new term for getting out, as he wrote, “TBW (trunk before wicket).”

“Only batsmen in the world who can stand behind the stump and infront of the crease at the same time.”

After watching the frequent losses of the Indian Cricket Team, one user suggested, “Last hope for ICT for finally winning a ICC trophy ever again.”

