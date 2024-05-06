Last Rites of IAF Corporal Martyred in J-K Held With Full Military Honours in MP's Chhindwara | Image:ANI

Chhindwara: A huge crowd on Monday bid final farewell to Indian Air Force corporal Vikky Pahade, who was martyred in a terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir on May 4, in his hometown Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Pahade, among five personnel who were injured when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Pooch district on Saturday evening, succumbed to his injuries in a military hospital.

His Son Lights the Pyre

His body arrived at Chhindwara airstrip in a helicopter. The late rites were carried out with full military honours after a ceremonial guard of honour. His 5-year-old son Hardik lighted the pyre in the presence of the martyr's three sisters as well as senior IAF and district officials.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav changed his poll campaign programme and reached Chhindwara in the morning to pay tribute.

"The country is proud of its defence forces. This loss is irreparable. The state government will take care of the martyr's family. In his honour, a proposal regarding naming of 'Smriti Dwar' and ward will be approved," the CM told reporters.

Since the Lok Sabha model code of conduct is in force, the state government will send for approval a proposal to the Election Commission so that assistance of Rs 1 crore can be given to the martyr's family, he added.

"A dependent of the martyr can get a job in the Air Force. But if needed, the state government can also provide a job," Yadav told reporters.

Pahade's relative Sitaram Tadekar said the former had planned to come to Chhindwara to celebrate his son's birthday in June.

Pahade, who joined the IAF in 2011, is survived by his wife Rina and son Hardik.

As per kin, Pahade had rejoined his unit on April 18 after availing 15-day leave for his younger sister's wedding.