Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand | LIVE

A 'high-technology' kitchen has been set up by the Manav Dharm Shivir, to feed over 1 lakh devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Manav Dharm Shivir said there are 500 people to cook the food and over 2-3 thousand others to serve it to the devotees. They are also going to organize a program today (January 27) which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.