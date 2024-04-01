×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra, Parts of Karnataka & MP Likely to Face Extreme Heat in Apr-Jun

Heat wave lasting between 10 and 20 days is expected in different parts of India against normal of 4-8 days during the period between April and June, IMD says.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Heat waves
Heat wave lasting between 10 and 20 days is expected in different parts of India against normal of 4-8 days during the period between April and June, IMD says. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Earth is reeling under the effects of global climate change, heat wave lasting between 10 and 20 days is expected in different parts of India against normal of four to eight days during the period between April and June with regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh expected to be worst-hit, according to the latest weather estimates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released on Monday. 

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India, news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying.  

Advertisement

Heat Wave in India: What Do the Latest IMD Estimates Say?

  • Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas of central India, adjoining areas of northern plains, south India in April.
  • Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures likely over some parts of western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha in the same period.
  • Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period.
  • Worst heatwave impact is likely in Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.
  • No heat wave warning has been issued for wheat-producing states, except Madhya Pradesh, until April 7.

The recent IMD predictions come as the country is preparing for one its longest [seven-phase] general elections beginning April 19 onwards.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a minute ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

a minute ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

11 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

12 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

12 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

12 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

12 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

16 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

19 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

20 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

21 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

23 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

24 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo