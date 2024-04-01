Heat wave lasting between 10 and 20 days is expected in different parts of India against normal of 4-8 days during the period between April and June, IMD says. | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: As the Earth is reeling under the effects of global climate change, heat wave lasting between 10 and 20 days is expected in different parts of India against normal of four to eight days during the period between April and June with regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh expected to be worst-hit, according to the latest weather estimates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released on Monday.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India, news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying.

Heat Wave in India: What Do the Latest IMD Estimates Say?

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas of central India, adjoining areas of northern plains, south India in April.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures likely over some parts of western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha in the same period.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period.

Worst heatwave impact is likely in Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

No heat wave warning has been issued for wheat-producing states, except Madhya Pradesh, until April 7.

The recent IMD predictions come as the country is preparing for one its longest [seven-phase] general elections beginning April 19 onwards.