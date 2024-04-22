Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition on Monday that had sought the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on "extraordinary interim bail" in all criminal cases filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate and the state until the conclusion of his tenure.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on the petitioner, while dismissing the plea , stating that the Aam Aadmi Party leader remains in judicial custody based on the court's orders.

While passing the order, the bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, said,"This court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office. Court said that someone is in custody by virtue of the judicial order of the court. The challenge is presently before the Supreme Court. He is taking steps and using remedies. Law is equal for anyone."