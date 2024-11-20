Published 10:58 IST, November 20th 2024
Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and His Friends, Blackmailed with Intimate Videos in AP
A law student in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam was allegedly gangraped and then blackmailed with intimate videos by her boyfriend and his friends.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AP Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and his friends | Image: PTI/representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:58 IST, November 20th 2024