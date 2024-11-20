sb.scorecardresearch
  • Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and His Friends, Blackmailed with Intimate Videos in AP

Published 10:58 IST, November 20th 2024

Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and His Friends, Blackmailed with Intimate Videos in AP

A law student in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam was allegedly gangraped and then blackmailed with intimate videos by her boyfriend and his friends.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AP Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and his friends
AP Law Student Gangraped by Boyfriend and his friends | Image: PTI/representative
