Published 14:13 IST, October 13th 2024
Baba Siddique Killing: Probe Agencies to Quiz Lawrence Bishnoi; Arms Used in Crime Smuggled From Pak
After NCP leader Baba Siddique shooters claimed to be members of Bishnoi gang, the investigation agencies are preparing to question the jailed gangster.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Baba Siddique Killing: Probe Agencies to Quiz Lawrence Bishnoi; Arms Used in Crime Smuggled From Pak | Image: Twitter
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:20 IST, October 13th 2024