sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Baba Siddique Killing: Probe Agencies to Quiz Lawrence Bishnoi; Arms Used in Crime Smuggled From Pak

Published 14:13 IST, October 13th 2024

Baba Siddique Killing: Probe Agencies to Quiz Lawrence Bishnoi; Arms Used in Crime Smuggled From Pak

After NCP leader Baba Siddique shooters claimed to be members of Bishnoi gang, the investigation agencies are preparing to question the jailed gangster.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lawrence Bishnoi
Baba Siddique Killing: Probe Agencies to Quiz Lawrence Bishnoi; Arms Used in Crime Smuggled From Pak | Image: Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:20 IST, October 13th 2024