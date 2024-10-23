Published 17:55 IST, October 23rd 2024
'Lawrence Bishnoi Will Chop Off His Legs': Pakistani Man's Chilling Threat to Salman Khan Goes Viral
A Pakistani man's video is making rounds on the internet where he is suggesting Salman Khan to apologies Gangster Lawrance Bishnoi.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Lawrence Bishnoi Will Chop Off His Legs': Pakistani Man's Chilling Threat to Salman Khan Goes Viral | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:43 IST, October 23rd 2024