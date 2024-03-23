×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated November 28th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Lawyer takes objection to police’s claim of women being put in front during 2020 Delhi riots

The counsel contended if this were a case where UAPA had not been invoked, most of the courts would have thrown out the evidence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The counsel for United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, arrested in a UAPA case related to the 2020 riots, Monday took objection to the Delhi Police’s claim that women were put in front of the protests against the CAA, saying it was a “terribly problematic remark” as if they were “brainless women” who did not know what they were fighting for.

Senior advocate Rebecca John said this remark appeared throughout the charge sheet filed in the case that ‘auraton ko aage bitha diya’ (women were put in front).

“This constantly saying women were put is front, I take strong objection. As if the women have no agency to protest in this country. As if women need men to tell them to go in front and protest against the police action or State action. This is a terribly problematic remark which appears throughout the charge sheet that ‘auraton ko aage bitha diya, as if they are brainless women who don't know what they were fighting for,” she argued.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar was hearing arguments on the bail plea of 42-year-old Khalid Saifi, who was arrested on March 21, 2020 under anti-terror law UAPA for being part of the conspiracy behind the riots.

The counsel said Saifi was managing the protest site at Khureji Khas but was not part of any unlawful activity.

She said the Khureji Khas protest site was not the scene of any communal violence but where a clash occurred between the police and protesters. That is why his co-accused former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan got bail in the case, she said.

The counsel contended if this were a case where UAPA had not been invoked, most of the courts would have thrown out the evidence.

“But the moment UAPA is imposed, the court comes to the conclusion that this was a grave conspiracy,” she said.

She added the WhatsApp messages used by police to claim a conspiracy behind the riots cannot be read in isolation, and if they are, then the court also has to look at the messages which reveal that Saifi was tortured in custody.

The court will continue hearing the arguments on Tuesday.

The counsel had earlier stated Saifi is already on bail in two out of three cases against him in relation to the riots and the trial court’s finding that the objective of one of the WhatsApp groups that he was a part of was to coordinate a 'chakka jam' (shutdown) is factually incorrect.

Besides Khalid Saifi, the appeals of accused Shifa Ur Rehman, Saleem Khan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Salim Malik against the dismissal of their bail applications by the trial court are pending before the high court.

The Delhi Police’s challenge to the trial court order granting bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the case is also part of the batch.

Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Advertisement

Published November 28th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Death

Delhi Couple Suicide

10 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH live blog

KKR vs SRH live score

10 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife, mother

Prithviraj's Mom Worried

11 minutes ago
World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Interesting Facts, History, Prevention, Facts That You Should Know

World TB Day 2024

12 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

16 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

16 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer Rushed to Hospital in Vijaywada

Andhra Guv Hospitalised

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Turns 37

17 minutes ago
Kolkata Building Collapse: Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Toll rises to 12

Kolkata Building Collapse

23 minutes ago
Andre Russell

Andre Russell

23 minutes ago
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Woo Bin’s Sweet Gesture

23 minutes ago
Fire in Rajkot

Fire in Rajkot

25 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Kriti Sanon Movies

29 minutes ago
Mizoram: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized Near India-Myanmar Border, 1 Arrested

Huge Cache of Arms Seized

36 minutes ago
Jennie

BLACKPINK Jennie In Paris

41 minutes ago
M Baazar Welcomes Bollywood Stars Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati as Brand Ambassadors

M Baazar Ambassadors

44 minutes ago
Over Land Ownership Issues Family Of Three Ends Life In Andhra Pradesh

Over Land Ownership

an hour ago
Indian Air Force airlifts 328 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh amid heavy snowfall

Rescue Operation in J&K

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kangana Ranaut Visits Famous Baglamukhi, Shaktipeeth Jwala On Birthday

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Bihar Board intermediate results 2024 declared

    Education9 hours ago

  4. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo