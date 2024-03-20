Advertisement

Coimbatore, May 14 (PTI) A leased parcel cargo express train between Coimbatore to Delhi was flagged off from Coimbatore North railway station here on Saturday.

The parcel cargo express train will leave Coimbatore North railway station at 10 am on Saturdays to reach Patel Nagar railway station in Delhi two days later at 11.45 pm on Mondays enroute Vanjipalayam (near Tiruppur), Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Renigunta and Nagpur for loading and unloading of goods.

In the return direction, the train will leave Patel Nagar in Delhi at 6 am every Wednesday to reach Coimbatore North railway station two days later at 10.30 pm every Friday with the same stoppages in between.

The train was flagged off by Salem Division Divisional Railway Manager A Gautam Srinivas. It has 15 parcel vans with a capacity to carry 353 tonnes with the inaugural train carrying commodities, garments, tyres and other miscellaneous goods with more commodities, including textile products, loaded at Vanjipalayam and Salem.

Khanna Logistics has secured the contract tenure for six years. Initially, two round trips will be operated per month, an official release said.

Salem Division will earn a revenue of Rs 54 lakh every month at the rate of Rs 27 lakh per round trip and customers have already sought for an increase in the frequency of the train services to make it on weekly basis.

As the Railways is providing 24x7 service in moving essential commodities and various other materials all over the nation through exclusive parcel vans manufacturing units, business entities, traders, distributors are invited to move their consignments through rail.

These parcel express trains serve the movement of medicines, medical equipment, eggs, food products, couriers and various other materials, the release said. PTI NVM HDA HDA