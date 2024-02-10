Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

'Left Goons' Attack ABVP Members At JNU During General Body Meeting

The Left organisation at JNU on Friday night during the University's General body meeting (UGBM) allegedly attacked the members of ABVP members.

Ronit Singh
'Left Goons' Attack ABVP Members At JNU During General Body Meeting | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Left organisation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday night during the University's General body meeting (UGBM) allegedly attacked the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), triggering alleged clash between both the groups. 

Umesh Chandra, ABVP JNU President alleged that members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Student Federation of India (SFI) were threatening them to leave the meeting.

"They were threatening the tent house workers to start operating the speaker system. They were using casteist remarks against them. We wanted the proceedings to go peacefully hence we intervened. UGBM was not started till midnight. They were saying that ABVP workers should leave UGBM. Around four to five workers have been seriously injured. They used Dafli as a weapon to attack us," Chandra told news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, ABVP JNU wing wrote, “ABVP-JNU condemns the synchronised brutal attack by Left-NSUI goons on common students of JNU. Leftist Goons attacked innocent students of JNU with Sharp Weapons and Daphlis made of Steel. Several students including Divyang and girl students have been injured.” 

However, Anagha Pradeep, Councillor, JNU Councillor alleged that the ABVP workers were not allowing the University's General body meeting to proceed ahead.

"After 2019, JNUSU elections are happening. JNUSU is the highest decision-making body for students. A University's General body meeting (UGBM) was called after collecting 1200 signatures. The administration and ABVP are running an agenda that JNUSU is not a notified body and it is illegal. In two to three court cases we have been recognized. ABVP workers started saying that we could not chair the UGBM. They started misbehaving and started heckling those who were controlling the sound mic system. They even started beating common students," said Anagha Pradeep. 

