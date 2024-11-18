sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Left With No Option': Punjab's Protesting Farmers Announce March Towards Delhi on December 6

Published 19:35 IST, November 18th 2024

'Left With No Option': Punjab's Protesting Farmers Announce March Towards Delhi on December 6

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday announced that farmers will march towards Delhi on December 6.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Punjab's protesting farmers have announced march towrards Delhi on December 6
Punjab's protesting farmers have announced march towrards Delhi on December 6 | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:35 IST, November 18th 2024