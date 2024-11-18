Published 19:35 IST, November 18th 2024
'Left With No Option': Punjab's Protesting Farmers Announce March Towards Delhi on December 6
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday announced that farmers will march towards Delhi on December 6.
Punjab's protesting farmers have announced march towrards Delhi on December 6 | Image: ANI
