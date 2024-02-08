Advertisement

Chandigarh: A Sikh soldier of the Indian Army has made shocking allegations against the Chandigarh police stating that he was thrashed, stripped and his turban was tossed by cops at Sector 11 police station, after he went to meet his estranged wife, who is a police constable and is posted in the same police station. Not only this, he alleged that at the police station, he was made to sign blank papers and was threatened with false cases against him.

The soldier claimed that after the incident he went seeking justice to senior police officials, but his plea went unheard. Following the incident and the response from the senior police official, the Indian Army jawan moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for justice.

Advertisement

He has filed a petition before the high court demanding justice to him and claimed that the entire incident of humiliation against him was captured on CCTV camera installed at the police station, which took place on November 12, 2023.

High court has listed the matter on February 21

The high court has now listed the matter for February 21, directing the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident from Sector 11 police station.

The incident allegedly took place with a soldier of the Indian Army, Naik Arvinder Singh, who is posted in Bathinda. It is being said that he is in a marital dispute with his wife, who is a constable in the Chandigarh Police and is posted at the same police station.

Advertisement

As the incident surfaced, Commanding Officer of Naik Singh, Colonel Mrinal Mehta of 10 Corps Signal Regiment, wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Chandigarh and expressed his concern over the incident. Calling it an insult to the Indian Army, he reportedly stated that the incident had filled him with rage. He demanded strict action against the ‘vagabond’ police officers.

Meanwhile, in his petition, Naik Arvinder Singh alleged that on November 12 last year, he had gone to meet his estranged wife and infant son in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh. Reportedly after that he was first summoned by Sub Inspector Paramjit Singh posted at Mullanpur Police Station. He was allegedly threatened and intimidated by the cop.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Arvinder Singh was asked to go to Sector 11 Police Station in Chandigarh, where his wife claimed to be posted as a constable. As per his allegations, at the police station he was threatened with false NDPS and Arms Act cases and was forcefully made to sign blank papers and write two statements.

Reportedly in his petition, naming the SHO of the Sector 11 Police Station, Inspector Malkit Singh, and Constable Sunil, the Army soldier alleged that he was badly beaten up by a few individuals and his turban was tossed. He even alleged that all his clothes were removed and a video of him was made. He was also threatened to stay away from his wife.

Advertisement

After the incident, the soldier filed a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh on November 16, 2023. However, as per his claims, his complaint to the police official went unanswered.

Not only this, as per petitioner, his Commanding Officer’s complaint to the DGP was also marked for inquiry to the same police station where he had been mistreated. It is being said that the incident involving removal of turban of the Sikh soldier was also put up before the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Advertisement

It is being said that after his application on January 15, 2024, to the SSP of Chandigarh Police, to mark the inquiry to an officer of the rank of DSP went unanswered, Naik Arvinder Singh filed a petition against the police in the high court.

