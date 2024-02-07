English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 06:09 IST

Gyanvapi Complex: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Demanding Survey of ‘Vujukhana’ Today

The Supreme Court will today hear a bunch of petitions, including a plea demanding the survey of ‘Vujukhana’ inside the the Gyanvapi complex.

Kriti Dhingra
The Supreme Court will today hear a bunch of petitions, including a plea demanding the survey of 'Vujukhana' inside the the Gyanvapi complex.
The Supreme Court will today hear a bunch of petitions, including a plea demanding the survey of ‘Vujukhana’ inside the the Gyanvapi complex. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a bunch of petitions, including a plea demanding the survey of ‘Vujukhana’ inside the Gyanvapi complex today, Republic has learnt. The apex court will also hear a petition demanding the survey from the ASI in the sealed area of ​​Vajukhana. Additionally, the matter of a petition filed, seeking an ASI survey of 10 basements, will also be taken up by the top court.

The demand for a survey of the pillars which the ASI has mentioned in its report is also likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Last week, the Gyanvapi Masjid committee had approached the Allahabad High Court, challenging a Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers inside a cellar of the mosque. While the high court didn't provide any immediate relief to the Masjid committee, the court said it will take up the matter for hearing on February 6. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal had passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi, news agency PTI reported.

The committee had moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court order while asking it to approach the high court.

On Wednesday, the Varanasi court had ruled that a priest can offer prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the mosque at the Gyanvapi site, which has been at the center of the controversy. About eight hours after the Varanasi district court issued the order in this regard, a puja was held inside the southern cellar on Wednesday night. 

According to PTI, advocate SFA Naqvi – appearing on behalf of the committee – had submitted before the court that the order was passed in a "very hurried manner" and on the day of retirement of the judge concerned. In his plea, he had reportedly stated that while passing the impugned order, the district judge did not consider their documents.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:53 IST

