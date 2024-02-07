English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Disqualification Pleas Against MLAs: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Maharashtra CM Shinde, Others

The court issued notice to Shinde & other MLAs of his group on a plea filed by Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker.

Kriti Dhingra
The supreme court issued notice to Eknath Shinde & other MLAs of his group on a plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker.
The supreme court issued notice to Eknath Shinde & other MLAs of his group on a plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker. | Image:ANI/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his group on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-faction of the Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra  Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led faction, news agency ANI reported.

Narwekar's order had declared the Shiv Sena bloc, led by CM Shinde, as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray-led faction, and sought response of the chief minister and other MLAs in two weeks, news agency PTI reported.

Additionally, the apex court also said that the petition can be heard by the Bombay High Court as well. The proposition, however, was opposed by the senior lawyers appearing for the Thackeray faction, which reportedly stated that “the top court is more equipped to handle the case”, according to PTI.

Advertisement

The Thackeray-led faction has alleged that Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Eknath Shinde
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

31 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

32 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

34 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

43 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos16 minutes ago

  5. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement