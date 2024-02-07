Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:08 IST
Disqualification Pleas Against MLAs: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Maharashtra CM Shinde, Others
The court issued notice to Shinde & other MLAs of his group on a plea filed by Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his group on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-faction of the Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led faction, news agency ANI reported.
Narwekar's order had declared the Shiv Sena bloc, led by CM Shinde, as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.
Advertisement
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray-led faction, and sought response of the chief minister and other MLAs in two weeks, news agency PTI reported.
Additionally, the apex court also said that the petition can be heard by the Bombay High Court as well. The proposition, however, was opposed by the senior lawyers appearing for the Thackeray faction, which reportedly stated that “the top court is more equipped to handle the case”, according to PTI.
Advertisement
The Thackeray-led faction has alleged that Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.