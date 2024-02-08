Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

MS Dhoni Faces Defamation Suit by Former Business Partners Over Alleged False Claims

Kriti Dhingra
MS Dhoni's former business partners – Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das – have filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the cricketer. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Cricket legend MS Dhoni's former business partners – Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das – have initiated a legal action by filing a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the iconic cricketer, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, adding that the suit is scheduled for a hearing on January 18 before Justice Prathiba M Singh.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses, restraining them from making, publishing, or circulating what they allege to be defamatory, false, and malicious statements against them.

The defamation suit is in response to recent claims made by Dhoni, who has accused his former associates of duping him of approximately Rs 16 crore by allegedly failing to fulfill a contract aimed at establishing cricket academies. 

In their plea, Diwakar and Das are reportedly seeking protection against the alleged false allegations made by Dhoni, which include claims of illegal gains amounting to Rs 15 crores and a breach of a 2017 contract. The plaintiffs are, therefore, requesting a restraint on the defendants, preventing them from damaging their reputation via false accusations.

Dhoni's representatives told PTI that they have filed a criminal case on behalf of the cricketer in a competent court in Ranchi against Aarka Sports (a sports management company) directors Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The latest move comes amid an escalating dispute between Dhoni and his former business partners, with both parties now resorting to legal recourse to address their grievances.  

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

