Kolkata: Ten Days after the violent attack on the ED officials in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, the Calcutta High Court has directed the state police to produce before the court the case diary in the FIR filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The court questioned the police action in the case, and asked why only four people were arrested when it was alleged that several were involved in attacking the officials.

The court has directed the police to produce the case diary on Tuesday, when the next hearing of the case will take place.

The court was hearing the case registered on the complaint made by the ED officials in connection with the attack on them, when they went to conduct raids at the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh at West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5. During the incident, as many as three ED officials had sustained severe injuries.

ED officials were attacked on January 5 in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The central probe agency had raided the TMC leader’s residence in connection with the alleged West Bengal’s ration distribution scam on January 5.

A lawyer, reportedly claiming to represent Shajahan, prayed for permission to be added as a party in the matter.

Justice Jay Sengupta noted, during the hearing of the case, that a counsel approached the court claiming to represent the accused Sajahan Sheikh, but was yet to have the necessary written document which authorises a lawyer to represent a person in a legal proceeding. The court said, "He prayed that his client ought to have an audience here. But, he is not having the ‘vakalatnama’ at present," reported news agency PTI.

The judge directed that in the event the counsel is able to procure a ‘vakalatnama’, he will be at liberty to file an application for addition of party for his client.

Four people arrested so far

The state's counsel submitted that four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the ED officials. Questioning the action, Justice Sengupta asked how only four people were arrested when it has been alleged that hundreds were involved in the attack on the ED officials.

The ED's counsel also submitted that despite a murderous attack on the officials, milder sections of IPC were given in the FIR filed by the officials of Najat police station, within the area of which Shajahan's house is located, on the complaint by the agency.

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. It was stated that vehicles of ED officials and the CRPF personnel were also damaged by the mob.

Another single bench of the high court had on January 11 ordered an interim stay on proceedings in an FIR against ED officials who went to search the premises of Shajahan.

The ED had moved the court praying for quashing of the FIR lodged at the Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district against its officials, claiming that false allegations were foisted against them.

In the FIR, one Didar Baksh Molla, stated to be a caretaker of Sheikh’s residence, accused the ED officials of theft, outraging modesty and beating women and children when they went to raid Shajahan's house on January 5.

3 FIRs registered in connection with the incident

Three FIRs were registered on that day in connection with the incident.

The first FIR was lodged by Didar Baksh Molla, at 10.30 am, a second FIR was filed suo motu by the Nazat police on the incident on the basis of a general diary by a sub-inspector of the police station at 1.30 pm and the third was by the ED at around 8.10 pm.

The ED has issued a look out circular against Shajahan Sheikh.

ED's counsel submitted before the court that the agency found links to Shankar Addhya, who has been arrested by the agency, and Shajahan during its investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam.

The ED has arrested state's Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who held the Food and Supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, and is at present in judicial remand in the case.

