New Delhi: If you think saving money by avoiding household and family expenses is a good idea, then you need to think twice. A Family Court in Delhi on Wednesday granted the divorce between a couple, about 10-years of marriage, considering the husband’s miserliness as cruelty. The decision has come up after a woman filed a divorce case before the court alleging that her husband was too miser to stay together with.

Woman had filed for divorce from her husband in 2019

The case is of the Family Court of Tis Hazari, where the court, while pronouncing the decision in favour of the wife, termed the husband’s misery as cruelty.

Advocate Piyush Jain, who was representing the 32-year-old woman in the case, said that he was fighting a divorce case for the woman living in Karol Bagh area of Delhi, against her 35-year-old husband.

As per the advocate, his client, who works in a private bank, had an arranged marriage with her husband in 2014, who works with Air India.

The woman had claimed that just within a couple of months after the marriage, she came to the conclusion that her husband was a cheapskate. As per her claims, her husband used to take bus or auto to travel every time he had to go somewhere.

Not only this, he used to fight with her, if she spent money on the children of her in-laws.

Woman was living separately since 2017

She somehow spent three years with her husband, but she started living separately from her husband from 2017-18 onwards. In 2019, she filed a divorce case before the court.

Even though the husband confessed his love for his wife, the woman was not ready for anything less than a divorce from her husband.

It was also said that the woman was given only old clothes, while the new and expensive clothes were not returned to her, when she had decided to live separately.

The court on Wednesday, approved the divorce considering the husband's stinginess as cruelty.

