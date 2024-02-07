English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Idol of Lord Keshav Dev on Jama Masjid Staircase: Agra Court Dismisses Muslim Side’s Plea

An Agra court dismissed the petition filed by the Muslim side during the hearing involving the idol of Lord Keshav Dev within the staircase of Jama Masjid.

An Agra court dismissed the petition filed by the Muslim side during the hearing involving the idol of Lord Keshav Dev within the staircase of Jama Masjid.
Image:ANI/Twitter
Agra: In a significant blow to the Muslim side in a matter regarding an idol placed on a mosque's staircase, an Agra court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the Muslim side during the hearing involving the idol of Lord Keshav Dev within the staircase of Jama Masjid in the city.

The petitioner had challenged the court's jurisdiction in the case related to the idol of Lord Keshav Dev, on the staircase of the mosque. During the hearing, the court announced that it holds the authority in the jurisdiction, and the challenge presented by the Muslim side was not considered valid during the proceedings.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 2. The court also announced that a hearing on the application to make ASI a party to the case will take place during the next session.

The developments in the case – relating to the controversy surrounding the idol of Lord Keshav Dev – have brought attention to the ongoing legal battle over the idol placement.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

