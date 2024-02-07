Advertisement

New Delhi: The judicial custody of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia was further extended till February 3 on Saturday in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi new excise policy scam. Both the leaders, who are lodged in the Tihar jail, appeared through video conferencing before the court, after the expiry of their judicial custody.

The Delhi court also reserved its order on a bail application of Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

Advertisement

According to an official, both the leaders were produced before the court virtually citing security reasons and lack of police personnel because of the Republic Day event.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4

Also, Special Judge MK Nagpal reserved for January 24 the order on the bail application of Mishra, who had moved the plea after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the judge.

The judge had summoned Mishra after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against him and Singh.

Advertisement

In his application, the accused claimed that since he was not arrested during the investigation by the ED, no purpose would be served by sending him to jail after the charge sheet had already been filed by the central probe agency on completion of the probe.

The ED did not oppose his bail application during the arguments. The court also reserved the order on bail of co-accused Amit Arora for January 24, 2024.

Advertisement

The court on December 19 took cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his associate, Mishra.

On October 4, Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertisement

The ED earlier told the court that Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 The Delhi excise policy was scrapped in August 2022 and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

