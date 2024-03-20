Advertisement

New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and others based on the public statements given by these leaders. Surjit Singh Yadav, in his petition, sought an investigation against the political leaders of various parties for making remarks with an intention of damaging India’s image and credibility.

According to the information, a complaint was filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for making statements made with the intention of damaging India's image and credibility. The petitioner has also sought to prosecute them for making misleading and false statements.

Matter will be heard on March 20

The petition said that these leaders made false and misleading statements during public speeches in which it was said that the Government of India has waived off loans worth Rs 13 Lakh crore of 2-3 big industrialists.

The matter has been listed for hearing in Delhi High Court on March 20.

As per the petition filed before the Delhi HC, it was alleged that an attempt was made to create a wrong perception about the image of the central government by distorting the facts to suit their agenda.

The petitioner also said that as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), write-off is not the same as waiver, but the loan waiver was shown as loan waiver by the politicians.

The plea said that deliberate twisting of the real meaning of write-off of loans has created confusion in the minds of the audience, resulting in tarnishing the image of the central government.

